Extreme Overclocker Gets AMD FX-8350 to 8.1GHz

While I’ve occasionally been brave enough to attempt a moderate overclock on my hardware, I must admit that I find the world of extreme overclocking very interesting but also mildly terrifying. In a new video posted on (the very well-known) German overclocker Roman “der8auer” Hartung channel, however, he has achieved something pretty insane!

Taking an old AMD FX-8350 processor, he has been able to successfully overclock it to a (relatively stable) 8.1GHz! This, quite frankly, is insane for this CPU!

AMD FX-8350 Overclocked to 8.1GHz

The AMD FX-8350 was a popular if mildly controversial CPU when it launched back in 2012. Being notably less expensive than it’s Intel counterparts and offering 8 cores (albeit, with a bit of a hefty technical disclaimer that resulted in it only being able to use 4 at any one given point) it was a decent enough processor, but it was a long way from perfect! It was, in fact, one of the originals of the ‘AMD hot’ memes.

With its original specification only going to 4GHz, however, and despite its ‘hot’ reputation, this overclock has pushed it to over twice what the chip was rated to. Albeit, not without a few hiccups along the way.

What Do We Think?

Initially having some issues with bent-pins, fortunately, he was able to correct this and it turns out that the sample he had was of exceptionally good quality. Remember, not all CPUs are created equal and better examples can produce remarkably higher overclocking results.

Squeezing a stable 8.1GHz, however, is truly remarkable. While many home overclockers (including myself) could get this up to a stable 5.0GHz, anything beyond that usually resulted in some ridiculous high temperatures and next to no stability! Put simply, “der8auer” get’s two big thumbs up from us for achieving this!

