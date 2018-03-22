F1 2015 is FREE From Humble Bundle Until March 24

Humble Bundle Giveaway and Sale Event

Humble Bundle is currently running their Spring 2018 sale with a massive sale on Codemasters and Bethesda games. However, they are also giving away F1 2015 completely for free for the next 48 hours. Specifically, users have until March 24th 12PM noon Eastern Time (5PM British Time) to claim it. As usual, these games are free to keep once the user gets the key code. It also does not require any credit card or payment information to get. However, it does require a Humble Bundle registration (free). This is a bit of a break unlike their usual free games which are often worth $20 or $10. F1 2015, although almost three years old now still costs $40 to purchase.

Follow this link to get your free F1 2015 keycode.

Can My System Run F1 2015?

Under a Windows 7, 8, 8.1 or 10 64-bit operating system, users need the following to run the game at the minimum:

OS: Windows 7 64 bit or Windows 8 64 bit

Windows 7 64 bit or Windows 8 64 bit Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad @ 3.0GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 @ 3.2GHz

Intel Core 2 Quad @ 3.0GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 @ 3.2GHz Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: Intel 4th Gen Iris Graphics or AMD HD5770 or NVIDIA GTS450

Intel 4th Gen Iris Graphics or AMD HD5770 or NVIDIA GTS450 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 20 GB available space

20 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX Compatible soundcard

DirectX Compatible soundcard Additional Notes: Supported Graphics Cards: DirectX 11 Graphics Card Required Intel: 4th Gen Iris or Higher, Intel Iris Pro Series AMD: HD5770 or Higher, HD6770 or Higher, HD7750 or Higher, R7 250 or Higher, R9 Series Nvidia: GTS450 or Higher, GT545 or Higher, GT640 or Higher, GT740 or Higher, GTX900 Series

What Other Notable Items are On Sale from the Humble Store?

Other Codemasters games are also on sale, and are massively discounted. The GRID series (GRID Autosport, GRID 2 Reloaded Edition, etc) are currently 75% off. DiRT Rally is 80% off. The Overlord series is also 80% off. The rest of the F1 series is 75% off, including F1 Race Stars. F1 2017 is also discounted at 70% off.

Rockstar Games are also on sale, with LA Noire Complete Edition available for 70% off. Grant Theft Auto series collections are also 70% off including the complete editions bundles. The stand-alone titles are 65% off each. Grand Theft Auto V is the exception but it is still half price at 50% off.

Bethesda Games are 50% off. This includes Wolfenstein II, Prey, Fallout 4 and The Evil Within 2.

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology, share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video