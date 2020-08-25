F1 2020 Adds Nvidia DLSS Support

/ 24 mins ago
Virtual racing has never been more popular, or as close to the real thing as it is now. Today, Codemasters’ F1 2020 gets an AI performance boost with NVIDIA DLSS, which enables gamers to maximize their graphics settings as well as play at even higher resolutions using NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs.

F1 2020 – Nvidia DLSS Support

NVIDIA DLSS is a deep learning neural network, powered by dedicated AI processors (Tensor Cores) in GeForce RTX GPUs, which boosts frame rates while generating beautiful, crisp game images. It gives gamers the performance headroom to maximize game settings and increase output resolutions, for a superior, higher-fidelity experience.

Performance

And as proven by the data below, DLSS delivers significant performance boosts to all GeForce RTX GPUs, unlocking 4K 60 FPS for GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER and higher GPUs.

F1® 2020 is a very popular racing franchise with a longstanding history and dedicated fan base. DLSS in F1® 2020 boosts performance up to 1.5X and delivers 4K 60FPS on an RTX 2060 SUPER and above.

Having yet another flagship franchise on the DLSS roster demonstrates the confidence game developers have in the technology.

Where Can I Learn More?

For the latest Nvidia GeForce news (including game support for ray tracing and DLSS) you can check out their official website via the link here! – Alternatively, for more information on F1 2020, you can check out the Steam Store website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

