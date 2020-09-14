Facebook Accidentally(?) Reveals the Oculus Quest 2

As far as we were aware, Facebook wasn’t planning on officially revealing it’s brand new Oculus Quest 2 VR headset until later this week. It seems, however, that someone at their HQ may have accidentally misread the memo as two promotional videos have leaked online showcasing details surrounding their new and upgraded device!

Oculus Quest 2

It should be noted that the videos (which originally appeared on the Facebook Blueprint website) have since been removed. As is often the case, however, somebody decided to grab a copy before the mistake(?) was noticed! Their original inclusion there, however, does confirm that they are genuine and not some kind of elaborate hoax.

So, what do we learn about this new VR headset? Well, in a nutshell, while apparently not offering much new when compared to the original model, Facebook is keen to emphasize that the Oculus Quest 2 has a lot of much-needed upgrades including it being: lighter, smaller, easier to wear, with improvements made to the hand control devices.

Specifications

Although still pending absolute confirmation, it is understood that the Oculus Quest 2 will feature the following specifications:

Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor

6GB RAM

Nearly 2K resolution per eye – A 50 percent pixel gain over the Quest 1

3D positional audio

New controller ergonomics

Optional 256GB of built-in storage

When Will It Be Confirmed?

Despite this leak, we should note that, at least officially, Facebook hasn’t yet confirmed the launch of the Oculus Quest 2. That being said, however, with the Facebook Connect developer conference set to be held on Wednesday the 16th of September, this will almost certainly be the forum in which this new upgraded VR headset is debuted. So, for more information, be sure to check that out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!