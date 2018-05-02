Facebook Announce Plans For Dating Service

Facebook Announce Plans To Get In On the Online Dating Scene

These days, dating online is a very common thing. With work pressures and the ease of mobile devices, it has never been easier to try and find your significant other. As such, it should come as no surprise to learn that the online dating industry generates revenue in excess of $3bn each year.

With so many websites to choose from, it can be difficult to know where to go. In the developer’s conference currently underway though, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the social media site is planning on launching their own dating service. Some might think that this is an entirely insane idea. Particularly given the recent controversies the website has had. There is, however, a strange logic to this that actually makes a lot of sense.

A solution to one of online datings biggest problems

One of the biggest issues with online dating is knowing that the person you are talking to is not only real but not a deranged killer. The problem is that many dating sites allow you to create a fake profile. The internet is, after all, full of images you could ‘borrow’ for your profile photograph. I believe the term is known as ‘catfishing’, although I must confess I have no idea why.

Given that Facebook profiles are perhaps one of the best-established trails of your history, using this as part of a dating service does, therefore, make good sense. It is, after all, going to be hard work to construct a fake Facebook account. At least, one with enough posting history to look genuine to any prospective partners.

So, despite this sounding insane, I think there is a good logic to this. All Facebook has to do now is not screw it up.

