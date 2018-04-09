Facebook To Contact All Those Affected By Data Breach Today

You quite possibly have to have been living under a rock to not have noticed the most recent scandal to hit Facebook. Following an investigation, it was found that a company Facebook had dealings with collected data on many millions of its users. In addition, it also collected data from their friends.

Initially reported to have affected around 50 million people, last week the social media website increased that figure to around 87 million. The matter was therefore clearly far more significant and far-reaching than first thought. While Americans are thought to be those primarily affected by this it is thought that at least 3 million Europeans form part of that figure. For Britain specifically, the figure is around 1.1 million.

In a report via betanews, it is believed that Facebook will today begin the tricky task of contacting all members whose data was compromised.

How will I know if I was one of the 87 million?

The report suggests that Facebook will send every member affected a message on their social media account. It is believed that the contact will occur within the next 24 hours. While the contents of the message are unclear, it is thought that it will be quite a detailed affair. In addition, it should provide further information as to the nature of the breach.

The information may be of particular interest to some users. Particularly since there are discussions of a legal case being submitted over the whole affair.

It’s unlikely that details will be specifically tailored to yourself. Also, statistically, the chances that you were part of this data breach are quite low. At the same time though, it’s likely that if you are not part of the 87 million, you will know someone who is. The simple answer is that the more friends you have, the more likely you were affected. We shall wait and see.

What do you think? Have you been contacted by Facebook yet? In addition, if you have, what did the message say? – Let us know in the comments!