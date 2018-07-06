Facebook Flags Declaration Of Independence As Hate Speech

Facebook Algorithm Finds the American Declaration Of Independence As Hate Speech

With Independence day landing in America a couple days ago, the nation was celebrating the day that Britain decided to allow them to self-govern. As a British person, I can’t honestly say I like the job they’ve done so far. At least it’s not our problem any more though right?.

Joking aside though, if Britain considers the Magna Carta to be one of the greatest documents ever written, then in America it surely has to be the Declaration of Independence.

It seems, however, that Facebook may not necessarily agree. A report via SkyNews has found that the Facebook algorithm is blocking the posting of it considering it ‘hate speech’.

Hate Speech?

While this might sound a bit insane, there might actually be a logic to it. Part of the document declares some of the issues America had with King George III. In it, a quotation reads “He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us. And has endeavoured to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.”

It is therefore believed that Facebooks AI may have detected this as racist language. As such, the inclusion of it within the document has had the unusual step of actually making the document, at least in terms of the algorithm, a piece of hate speech.

Facebook Admits Error

Since this game to light, the social-media site has admitted that the algorithm might have been a bit overzealous here. As such it has been changed to allow it to be posted. In addition, any posts they were removed should have been reinstated.

What do you think? Is this algorithm really fit for purpose? What do you think it will do next? – Let us know in the comments!