Facebook Looking Into Talent Show Feature

While Facebook might be working hard to build its reputation following data leaks and the spread of fake/hate speech, it seems that they might also be working on something that will be a bit more fun.

In a report via The Verge, the social media site is currently working on a new feature to add a ‘talent show’ competition to the platform.

New Feature Spotted

In the report, a new feature has been spotted which will allow users to select a song track and then record themselves singing along to it. While this does sound like quite good fun, if your social media page is already full of spam from your friends, you might soon get getting videos of them singing. Oh, joy!

With the social media site having deals with Warner Bros, Sony and Universal, they do have access to quite a large music library. As such, a ‘talent competition’ of sorts might be their best idea as a good way to use this while building a positive ethos around the platform. As much as you might not like it, it probably would work!

When Can We Expect It?

Before you start practising your rendition of ‘Don’t Stop Believing’, hold fire! This is at present only a leak. As such, there is nothing to guarantee that Facebook will actually go ahead and release this. I suspect though, if the testing goes well, that sooner or later you might receive an invite for s sing-off.

I look forward to inflicting my voice on you all! Let’s hope you like Andrew Gold!

What do you think? Would you use this feature? Is it a good idea for Facebook to try and build a little more public goodwill? In addition, what song would you sing? – Let us know in the comments!