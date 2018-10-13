Facebook Begins Tests For ‘Unsend Message’ Feature

Facebook messenger is, for many, a highly convenient way to communicate with each other. One of the biggest criticisms of it though is that users do not have the ability to unsend a message. There can, of course, be various reasons why you would want to do this. Perhaps you’d had one too many and professed your love for your best friend. How the world doesn’t understand you and that it’s you and them for eternity!

Sadly, in its current format, while you can remove the message from your own inbox, it’ll remain in your friends. In a report via The Verge though, Facebook is beginning trialling a system which will allow people to delete messages for not only their own inbox but for the recipients as well.

Well… If Mark Zuckerberg Can Do It…

Facebook has been put under rather a lot of pressure to introduce such a system. Particularly since it was revealed that Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief, was able to do so on his account. The new feature, which as above is only in trial, does, however, have a few limitations that may not solve all your problems.

30 Seconds!

In the current trial version, users are given a 30-second window to remove the offending message. In that time you can literally ‘retract’ your comment, presuming you confirm its deletion. As such, any auto-cowrecks can now be avoided!

It should be noted though that this, however, will not affect messages any older than that. In fairness, this is probably the best system, particularly since how Facebook messages are becoming a more common feature of proof. Particularly for legal or civil court matters.

What do you think? Do you think Facebook should roll this feature out? – Let us know in the comments!