Fall Guys Devs Say Season 3 Will Bring a Lot More Content

Despite representing something of a relatively basic battle royale gaming concept, Fall Guys, for many, is likely set to represent one of their most favorite releases of 2020. And, for good reason. Put simply, it’s really bloody fun! – If you were getting a little tired at the overly familiar content offered, however, there is some good news on the horizon.

Following a post made on the games official Reddit page, the development team behind Fall Guys has confirmed that Season 3 should, all going well, introduce a mass of fresh content to help keep things interesting as the gaming phenomenon moves into the new year!

Fall Guys Season 3 to Add Lots of New Content!

In confirming that Mediatonic, the studio behind the game, has been hiring a lot of new staff following Fall Guys massive success, community manager ‘Oliver’ has said that this should represent a lot of new additions being made to the game when season 3 arrives.

“The team is confident that Season 3 will have more levels than Season 2. We’ve grown a LOT since launch with people joining the studio every week now. We’re investing a lot in growing the team and have huge plans for the game moving forward. We’re really committed to improving it over time and filling it with new content”

What Do We Think?

While Season 2 did introduce a handful of new levels and concepts to the game, it wasn’t a particularly huge improvement over the original release. As such, for anyone who takes a lot of enjoyment out of the struggle of gaining those crowns, season 3 should represent something very fresh and exciting indeed!

For me personally, though, I hope that cross-play arrives sooner rather than later because I have a lot of console friends who sorely need to be taught some lessons about just how superior the PC Master Race really is! – But as for when season 3 will arrive? Well, we’re still waiting for confirmation, but it seems likely something will drop within the next month or so. Fingers crossed!

What do you think? – Do you play Fall Guys? If so, how many rounds have you managed to win so far? – Let us know in the comments!
