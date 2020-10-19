Fall Guys Devs Want Your Opinions on How to Make it Better!

Fall Guys, for many people, is undoubtedly a strong contender for ‘game of the year’, and it should be noted, with good reason. Yes, the premise is rather simple, but it’s just executed so well! Even if you haven’t won a single crown yet, the chances are that you’ve taken a lot of enjoyment out of what is, essentially, a reasonably budget-orientated release.

One of the key aspects of maintaining a good game for a significant period of time, however, is for the developers to be willing to not only listen to community feedback but also to apply it wherever possible. – As such, if you have a few suggestions you’d like to make to the team, then now’s your chance!

Please may you fill in another survey? 🥺👉👈



This one is all about rounds!



👀 Which you like

👀 Which you dislike

👀 How many new ones you expect to see each season



It will REALLY help shape Fall Guys moving forward if you could fill this in



FANK 🐸https://t.co/bKenxWohlr — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 17, 2020

Fall Guys Posts a New Fan Survey

In the creation of a new 7 question survey, the developers of Fall Guys are clearly both willing to listen and want your feedback regarding ways in which they can improve the game moving forward. So, if there’s a particular game mode you don’t like or feature/s you think need improving, you can tell them and, all going well, many of the suggestions will almost certainly make their way into the Season 3 update expected within the next few months!

Where Can I Give My Thoughts?

Through the creation of a Google survey document, the layout is both easy on the eye and gives you more than enough opportunity to get your thoughts and opinions across. If you do, therefore, want to pass those onto the developers, you can check out the link here!

For me personally, I think it would simply boil down to the inclusion of more mini-games just to keep things fresh, but if you disagree, well, you have to link above to tell them what you’d like to see!

