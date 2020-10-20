Fallout 4: New Vegas Conversion Mod Gets Gameplay Trailer

It seems there’s a continued trend with the Fallout games and even the Elder Scrolls Games. Getting the previous version of them working in the new engines! Of course, this idea has had some success in the past. We’ve had Skyblivion, Skywind, and a few others. Then there was Fallout 3 pushed to Fallout 4 in the Capitol Wasteland mod. Now, if you’re able to keep up here, we also have a Fallout New Vegas remake in Fallout 4, known as Fallout 4: New Vegas. There are other projects, but that covers the big ones.

Fallout 4: New Vegas

The team behind Fallout 4 New Vegas have released a new gameplay trailer. It really shows how much progress they’ve made, and the game does look absolutely fantastic. The improved graphics from these projects are certainly always welcome.

What’s Included?

The mod is set to include all of the original quests, story, content, etc. However, with the new engine, it’ll support features from Fallout 4, and benefit from the improved graphics engine, mod support, and more.

Release Date

While there’s no release date just yet, they are making great progress. Hopefully, we’ll see a release sometime in 2021.

Trailer

What do you think of the project, will you be playing this total conversion mod when it is released? Let us know!