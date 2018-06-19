Fallout 76 Will Release The Beta On Xbox One First

Fallout 76 Will Release In Beta On Xbox One First

I think at this point it’s fairly safe to say that Bethesda stole the show at this years E3. Not only did they get in early with an announcement for Fallout 76, but in terms of other upcoming releases, they are certainly the company to get the most excited about. Yes, I think it’s fair to say that Bethesda won E3.

With Fallout 76 being announced just before the event, it is perhaps one of the most anticipated upcoming releases of the year now. It seems, however, that Xbox One users are going to be the first to get a glimpse of this game in action! Well, In beta form at least.

Xbox One Beta Exclusive!

In a report via CNET, Bethesda has announced in the BETA FAQ that the Xbox One will be the first to receive access to the Fallout 76 beta release. The reason for this is a little unclear. Many believe, however, that this might be something to do with bridging the gap between the Xbox One and the PC release. This, after all, since the two, although different, are not massively separated either.

Speculation Over A Microsoft Store Release

There are some areas that believe that this decision may also indicate that Bethesda does not plan to release Fallout 76 on Steam for the PC. Instead, they may plan to use the Microsoft Store which (arguably) has better piracy protection. That is, however, entirely speculation and has not been confirmed by anyone at this point.

When is Fallout 76 released and how can I access the beta?

Fallout 76 is scheduled for release at some stage this November. As for how you can access the beta, to do this you must pre-order the game from an online store. When you do this, you will apparently be given a beta registration code. This will allow you to apply online via Bethesda’s website. This will, of course, be limited to a certain amount of people.

With this sure to be one of the biggest releases of the year, we will, of course, keep you up to date with any further news and developments!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Fallout 76? Do you plan to register for the beta? In addition, are you pleased or worried about the online aspect of the game? – Let us know in the comments!