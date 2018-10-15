Fallout 76 Full World Map Details Are Revealed

Following the announcement of Fallout 76 in the Summer, Bethesda has been pretty decent at offering us more than a few details surrounding the upcoming release of the game. With many videos, screenshots and trailer, we have already been able to glean a fair idea as to what the game is going to be about.

One thing we have known for a while is that the game was going to be set in West Virginia. Well, the cover of John Denver’s ‘Country Roads’ in the trailer was a pretty big clue there. Despite the fact that the actual West Virginia board has been rather keen to point out that the state is not an actual nuclear wasteland. In a report via PCGamesN though, we have our first (rough) view as to the game’s map!

What Do We Know?

We do know a few things about the map already. For example, we understand that it will be roughly 4 times larger than the map used in Fallout 4. This is good as I actually thought Fallout 4 was quite small in terms of exploration. In addition, we also know that servers should (should) be limiting players to around 50-60 per map. As such, despite many concerns, PVP encounters are actually going to be rather rare.

What is perhaps the most interesting though is that this is the first time that a Fallout map will be in full colour. Gone are the crude 80’s style green grid maps!

When Is It Out?

Fallout 76 will release for the PS4, Xbox One and PC on November 14th. So far, despite some rather tepid early reactions, I think people are starting to warm to this new game. it’s certainly going to be interesting when we can all take a much closer look at the West Virginia landscape in 2076.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!