Fallout 76 Pip-Boy 2000 Construction Kit Available For Pre-Order

Fallout 76 Pip-Boy 2000 Construction Kit Available To Buy In Pre-Order

One of the most iconic parts of the Fallout franchise in recent years has been the Pip-Boy. That little computer that straps to your arm which, as far as the game is concerned, largely works as the main source of interaction. For many, owning one of these would be the ultimate nerd purchase for any fan of Fallout or gaming in general.

The good news is that if you want, you can actually buy a construction kit for one. Well, specifically pre-order, but with Fallout 76 not far away, you’re not going to have long to wait.

Shut Up And Take My Bottlecaps!

The construction kit is currently being offered for pre-order online by Think Geek. As a whole, the kit looks absolutely fantastic. It comes presented in a fantastic box and best of all, with some handy dandy 1950’s inspired instructions, you get to build the Pip-Boy yourself.

This is, of course, very much a direct tie-in to the upcoming release of Fallout 76. Even if it wasn’t though, I could still see this selling in incredible numbers. I must admit, I want one for myself!

How Much Is It?

The Fallout 76 Pip-Boy 2000 is currently being offered at pre-order for $149.99. While that might seem like a fair amount of money, I think it’s actually quite well priced. That’s just about the right amount that somebody would spend on an exclusive piece of gaming merchandise. We have, after all, seen people spend much more on those ridiculous ‘Gold Edition’ game release bundles.

You can visit the official store page for the product in the link here.

What do you think? Are you tempted to buy this just to have your very own Pip-Boy? In addition, are you looking forward to Fallout 76? – Let us know in the comments!