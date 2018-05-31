Fallout 76 Rumoured To Be An Online Survival MMORPG

Reports suggest that Fallout 76 Will Be An Online MMORPG Style Game

We received some massive news yesterday. A brand new Fallout game, known as Fallout 76, was being developed by Bethesda. Since Tuesday, Bethesda had been dropping a few lead balloon hints that a new game was going to be announced and even more so that it was likely something to do with Fallout.

With the formal confirmation of Fallout 76 and the release of a teaser trailer, while we do know the game is coming, we still do not really know what form it will take.

Bethesda has said that the game will be taking the franchise in a new direction and in a report via PCGamesN, unconfirmed reports have made some interesting suggests. In brief, that Fallout 76 will revisit an idea the franchise attempted around 18 years ago but didn’t manage to pull off. Creating a Fallout game that is an MMORPG.

Is this a good idea?

People have been asking about Fallout Online for years and in truth as an MMORPG, it does make a lot of sense. It already has everything that most MMORPG’s have except the online multiplayer aspect.

This isn’t even a new idea for the franchise. As above, an online Fallout was considered around 2002 following the true breakout of broadband in homes. At the time though, for reasons due to the bankruptcy of the developer, sale and exchanging of the IP it never happened. What’s more, this has actually happened before in the Fallout franchise. Fallout New Vegas is largely based upon the original Fallout 3 which was canceled.

This could be a very interesting new direction for the game. One which fulfills the details of the game as best we know them so far. An MMORPG, would, after all, be a bold new direction for the franchise.

Some might accuse this of simply ripping off Rust or DayZ. As far as I’m concerned though the former game is disappointing and the latter has regularly betrayed the fans. Fallout 76 is welcome to have a go at this franchise. Frankly, whats come to date hasn’t been that great if not, outright awful!

What do you think? Do you like the idea of Fallout as an MMORPG? – Let us know in the comments!