Fallout 76 Steel Dawn Update Coming December 1st

While I’m still firmly stuck into Elder Scrolls Online, it’s clear that Fallout 76 has been walking the road to redemption ever since its difficult launch. Their latest update look set to improve the game again, bringing in a new questline, locations and gear. Of course, you also get a lot of other content, patches, fixes and other improvements too.

Steel Dawn

Steel Dawn is the first chapter in the new Brotherhood of Steel questline, free for Fallout 76 players. Paladin Leila Rahmani and her troops have arrived from California to establish a new Appalachian chapter. Work with or against the other Factions to achieve success. Visit settlements populated with new NPCs and unlock powerful weapons and armor from the Brotherhood arsenal. Join in their mission to rebuild society and aid in securing valuable technology – but only you can determine how it will be used. Coming December 1, 2020.

Check out the launch trailer below. Seriously, this new content does look pretty awesome! You can’t ignore the joy of a set of power armour.

Steel Dawn Features

New Questline – Determine how you will aid The Brotherhood of Steel NPCs in the first chapter of their new all-new story, available December 1.

New Locations and Gear – Unlock unique weapons and armor from Steel Dawn and explore new locations newly populated with members of The Brotherhood and other factions.

Season 3 Scoreboard – Join Time Operative K.D. Inkwell in her quest for the Guild of Antiquities and rank up to unlock new rewards including C.A.M.P. Allies, Lunchboxes, and more. Beginning December 15.

C.A.M.P. Shelters – Build and decorate in new underground, instanced spaces separate from your main C.A.M.P. Complete a new quest and get your first Shelter free starting December 15.

Lite Allies – Recruit two new allies as you rank up during Season 3, who offer bonuses exclusively from your C.A.M.P.

Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition and Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle

Brotherhood of Steel Scouting Tower – Survey Appalachia for new threats and opportunities from this massive Scouting Tower.

Brotherhood of Steel Salute – Ad Victoriam, Brothers.

Brotherhood of Steel Barricade – One more tool to protect against the new dangers of Appalachia.

Brotherhood Tactical Field Pack – Never be caught unprepared with the Tactical Field Pack.

Brotherhood Barracks Locker – Keep your valuable finds safe and sound with the Barracks Locker.

Brotherhood Reclaimed Power Armor Paint – Use what you find and reclaim Appalachia!

Release Date

The update will launch on December 1st, so expect some server downtime early on while the update. This update will be available for free to all Fallout 76 players, so you’ll be ready to jump right in!