Fallout New Vegas Beaten In the Hardest Way Possible!

Despite its age, Fallout New Vegas is still remarkably popular. This is perhaps in no small part due to the fact that many consider it to have been one of the best Fallout games (modern at least) made to date. It is perhaps a little ironic that it is actually based on the original idea for the 3rd game until Interplay hit the rocks.

One person, however, has decided to punish themselves with an incredibly difficult run. Youtuber Rheteam has beaten Fallout New Vegas, but in a game mode that many of us would never even consider possible, let alone attempt!

No Kills, Very Hard, Permadeath!

Rheteam has played Fallout New Vegas, but with some very specific rules and conditions in place. The game had been set to its highest difficulty and also and survival mode and permadeath were turned on. In addition to this though, he also set some rules for the play. He could not kill anyone, he could not use a companion to do it for him. His only weapon was a pair of boxing gloves.

How Is This Possible?

Put simply, it took a lot of careful play and strategy. In regards to enemies, he either simply avoided them or, using the boxing gloves, had to knock them out. As above, many would consider completing Fallout New Vegas in this way impossible. After around 19 hours though (set over individual 1-hour streams) the achievement was finally made!

Some Clever Decisions

During the run, some clever choices were clearly made in regards to quests and strategies. This isn’t, after all, something that could be achieved under usual circumstances. By doing this though, Rheteam has brought fresh providence to a game that despite its age, shows no less love now than it did when it originally launched.

