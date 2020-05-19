Fallout: New Vegas Fan Remake Releases New Video

Around a year ago, we first heard reports that a fan project was looking to create a mod pack that would bring the entirety of Fallout New Vegas into the Fallout 4 engine. As you might have already guessed, this was a pretty ambitious (and monumentally huge) task!

Following the post of a new video online, however, it does appear that the project is still well on track and, while it’s clearly taking some time, progress is being made!

Fallout 4 New Vegas

In the video, we get a brief clip of the Nipton lottery winner (something of a meme from Fallout New Vegas) redesigned within the Fallout 4 engine. While this, in itself, is rather impressive, it should be noted that the mod isn’t reusing the original audio from New Vegas. Likely due to legal reasons. It is, instead, having to be almost entirely recreated and, might we say, if you thought this was going to be a weak point, you’d be mistaken. The quality here is surprisingly both accurate and good!

Do you want to see the comparison yourself? Then check out the videos below!

Original Encounter (from the 2010 Game)

Fallout 4 New Vegas Mod Encounter

When Can I Try It Out?

In terms of a finished product, this Fallout 4 New Vegas mod still seems to be a long way from completion. If this brief video is anything to judge it by, however, then it’s undoubtedly going to represent one of the most ambitious and best modding efforts we’ve seen to date!

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about it, you can check out their official YouTube channel (which seems to be the primary source of information) via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with this mod? Are you going to try it out when it’s finished? – Let us know in the comments!