Fallout Sex% Speedruns Are Bizarrely Fascinating

Fallout Sex% Speedrun

I am a pretty big fan of the speedrunning community and for anyone who has even a cursory understanding of them, you’ll know that games can have various categories depending on what you want to achieve. For example, Mario 64 has around 4-5 different runs possible dependant on whether you want to 100% the game, complete it as quickly as possible via glitches or beat it with the minimum legitimate effort required.

For the Fallout series, however, a brand new speedrun category is currently trending. Specifically, how quickly you can have sex in each game.

How Does It Work?

Playing through Fallout 1, 2, 3, and 4 the goal is quite simple. As soon as you successfully engage in some coitus you have completed the objective and can move onto the next game. The run achieved by Tomatoanus (yes, that’s his name and you can visit the channel here) completed the speedrun in just 23:07.

Room For Improvement!

While he pretty much can breeze through the first few games, it seems that Fallout 4 causes something of a bottleneck. Anyone who has played the game will remember the rather length early ‘tutorial’ aspect. As such, escaping the vault for a bit of nookie takes a lot longer. Don’t forget as well, you start that game married so you’re already at a disadvantage.

If you are, however, interested in the category, the video he created above gives a pretty solid tutorial on the current method. Why not give it a shot?

What do you think? Are you impressed with the speedrun? What’s the weirdest category you’ve ever encountered? – Let us know in the comments! – In the video below, skip to 10 mins for some any% fun!