Fan Made ‘Fresh Prince’ Film Trailer Makes Me Wish It Was Real!

Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

If you ever needed some kind of example of how old you are getting, then it will perhaps make your Monday morning a bit more depressing to hear that the TV series ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ will be turning 30-years-old next year.

Yeah, I’m not entirely sure where all that time went either, but all I can say is that Will Smith is certainly looking better than me 30-years on.

Despite the age of the show, however, it is still hugely popular with fans. As such, although it’s hardly surprising to hear that a fan made ‘film adaptation’ concept video has just been released. When you see the effort that went into it though, it might make you wish that this was really happening.

That’s A Lot Of Drama

The video, which you can watch above, is just a fan-made project, but as you can clearly see, a huge amount of effort went into it. Created by the team at Sun Squared Media, it’s certainly not official, but it’s remarkable just how professional and seemingly legitimate this seems. You would honestly believe that this film was really being made by Hollywood!

It certainly seems to take a more dramatic angle on the story. Particularly since the TV series largely dealt with the basic concept rather lightly. This was perhaps something to do with the rather catchy theme song.

As with all good fan projects, however, it might have the desired effect of actually making this happen. You never know! – I’m sure Will Smith is impressed!

What do you think? Impressed with the video? – Let us know in the comments!