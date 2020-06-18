Fan-Made Lego Kit Recreates the Iconic Nvidia 256 GPU

The Nvidia 256 is arguably one of the most iconic graphics cards ever created. Not because it looked good (because it didn’t!), but because for many it was one of the first true gateways into ‘modern’ PC gaming on a dedicated graphics adaptor. Well, perhaps not if you just happened to own a 3DFX Voodoo, but that’s another story for another day!

In giving us some amazingly nostalgic memories though, Twitter user “@Bhaal_Spawn” has made their very own custom Lego kit that allows you to build an Nvidia 256 graphics card. Well… in brick form at least!

The ‘world’s first GPU’, the Nvidia GeForce 256 (1999) is now available* in LEGO!



3D graphics have never been so blocky – in a good way.



— ☀️ idspispopd 🌙 (@Bhaal_Spawn) June 16, 2020

Nvidia 256 Lego Kit

We should note that this is entirely a fan project and, to my knowledge, has not been endorsed by or for Lego. Quickly gaining popularity, however, many are urging its creator to officially submit the design for consideration of a full and legitimate retail release. Albeit, many of them don’t seem to be considering the need to ask Nvidia for their permission about this.

Let’s be honest though, if this was available to buy, I daresay many of you reading this would want to own it! – Oh, and for the sake of clarification on the Twitter post, the Nvidia 256 was not the first GPU. It was, however, the first to utilize the term ‘GPU’, so, I guess technically it was.

What Do We Think?

When comparing it to the actual graphics card (which you can see below), the kit is a remarkably decent replication of the overall design and I daresay that fans of retro tech (or, indeed, some of you who actually owned this) would love to try it out!

Well, while it’s not an official kit yet, this design does (at the very least) show that there’s a lot of interest from the tech community for Lego to at least consider releasing some designs based on these iconic and historic pieces of PC hardware! Personally, I think an Nvidia GeForce 8800 GTX would be pretty sweet!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!