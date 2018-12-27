Fan Made Zelda 64 Using Unreal 4 Is Available To Download

Zelda Ocarina Of Time

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is, for many, the greatest Zelda game ever made. Personally, I’d disagree and suggest A Link To The Past, but that doesn’t preclude me from also believing that Zelda 64 is a damn fine game! One fan has, however, decided to take his devotion to a whole new level. No pun intended.

A highly-fleshed out version of Zelda Ocarina of Time, which utilises the Unreal 4 engine, is currently available to download and play on the PC. Right now!

Remakes!

There are, of course, a significant portion of fan remakes that have been produced for the PC. The version created by CryZENx is, however, certainly one of the most impressive to date. This isn’t only in the visual presentation, but simply in the surprisingly large amount of content available. You, of course, don’t have the whole game, but this is a more than valid Zelda experience.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Where Can I Try It Out?

Well, unfortunately, at this precise moment you probably can’t. With it being available on Google Drive a check I just made would appear to indicate it’s hit the daily limit for downloads. You can, however, bookmark and periodically check the link here! – It’ll surely only be a matter of time before you’re able to try it out for yourself!

What do you think? Which was the greatest Zelda game ever? – Let us know in the comments!