Fan Recreates Iconic (and Playable) Simpsons Golf Game!

If you’re a fan of The Simpsons, you may recall an episode in which Bart really wanted to play Bonestorm, but due to some misunderstandings (and lessons learned), he ended up with a copy of ‘Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge’. A game Bart found so boring that after smashing the ball into the parking lot on his first attempt, he gave up playing it ever again!

Well, if you ever wanted to experience the thrills and spills of putting, now you can. Yes, ‘Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge’ is available to play online right now!

‘Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge’ – Simpson Game is Recreated!

Created by Aaron Demeter, the recreation of the golf game is surprisingly accurate and has even filled in a lot of the gaps seen from The Simpsons episode (surprisingly well) to give you a more rounded experience.

The games official description reads:

“Can’t get your hands on a copy of Bonestorm but want the same thrilling experience? Fear not because you now have the opportunity to tee off with one of the greats in Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge! Includes many exciting features such as: Number Input, Power Settings and Parking Lot.”

If you are not, incidentally, familiar with this game or The Simpsons episode it was referenced in, you can check out the clip below! – “You have selected… POWER DRIVE!”.

Where Can I Play It?

You can either play the game from within your browser or download it as an executable file. We must admit though, in these somewhat troubling times, this is a solid bit of relief that made many of us here at eTeknix grin like imbeciles.

If you, therefore, want to try your hand at putting, you can check out the official website via the link here! – It might not be Bonestorm but (at least to my knowledge) nobody’s tried to recreate that game yet!

Do you want to play again?… – You have selected, no!