Fans Rent A Billboard To Thank Hello Games for No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky

When No Man’s Sky released in 2016, the general consensus on launch was that of overwhelming disappointment. Without rehashing the history you probably already know, put simply the vast majority of the content the developers promised us (on levels to put Peter Molyneux to shame) was not there and, on the whole, the game was a rather boring affair.

Since then, however, Hello Games has been working exceptionally hard to try and put it right and it appears that those who stayed loyal to the game have decided to show them some appreciation.

Following a successful crowdfunding campaign, fans have rented a billboard directly outside the Hello Games office to thank the staff for their work on the game.

That’s A Nice Gesture!

In fairness, despite the mess that was No Man’s Sky on launch, Hello Games does deserve a lot of credit. They could’ve so easily just pulled a ‘cut and run’ on this game. Instead, they’ve pretty much devoted the last 3 years to bringing huge levels of content to the game, for free, that has essentially transformed it.

Trust me, if you played it in 2016 and haven’t picked it up since, No Man’s Sky is an entirely different creature now. Sure, it’s still not quite what they promised us, but it is a truly excellent game now!

Hello Games

With the crowdfunding efforts nearly doubling the requested $1,750 (presumably required to rent the billboard and have a poster produced) it is not located outside the Hello Games offices in Guildford (UK).

Following a Twitter post from Sean Murray (head of Hello Games) it seems that the gesture has been truly humbling to them and it seems that despite the initial problems, there’s a happy ending to this story!

What do you think? Have you forgiven Hello Games? – Let us know in the comments!