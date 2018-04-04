Far Cry 5 Physics Engine Appears Worse Than Far Cry 2

Far Cry 5 is upon us and overall the reviews have been generally positive. It is somewhat strange that despite being quite a massive franchise, reviews for the games in recent years have never been particularly spectacular. The 3rd game, by many, is considered to be the best. The 4th installment, while fun, was deemed by many to be a little too much of the same. Far Cry Primal was pretty much panned for being the same game in a different skin.

I would, therefore, say that in terms of reception that the 5th game falls somewhere between 3 and 4. At least, in terms of gameplay.

It is certainly difficult to deny that Far Cry 5 isn’t the best looking game in the series to date, but it seems that in some areas, they may have cut a few corners.

YouTube user Crowbcat believes he has presented clear proof that the physics engine in Far Cry 5 is worse than that from the 2nd game. The latter now being over 10 years old.

Are they right?

Well, the video certainly does give some intriguing details. For a more in-depth comparison, I would suggest skipping to around the 8-minute mark. This is where vehicles are brought into the equation. In it, it clearly seems that vehicles do seem to have a mind of their own.

Now, playing Devils Advocate (sort of), this comparison may just be comparing some glitches in the latest game to what was generally quite polished (and at this point fully patched) game. It wouldn’t, after all, be unfair to suggest that Ubisoft doesn’t have a reputation for releasing half-baked potatoes to the market.

It is, however, is nothing else, an interesting comparison. We will be interested to see what, if anything, Ubisoft does about it.

What do you think? Are you playing Far Cry 5? What do you think of it? In addition, have you noticed any problems with the games physics engine? – Let us know in the comments!