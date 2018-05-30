Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Releases Gameplay Trailer

In the Far Cry series, many consider the third edition to be the best to date. Combining a fantastic environment with Vaas, arguably the best modern antagonist seen, it has always retained a firm place in peoples hearts despite 4 addition games releasing in the franchise since then.

With Far Cry 3 Classic Edition coming up for release though, developer Ubisoft has released a gameplay trailer showcasing the work that has gone into it. There is, however, better news if you are a season pass holder for Far Cry 5. If you are, then I have good news. While the stand-alone version will not release for another month, any season pass holder (or Gold edition owner) should be able to access the game right now.

That season pass might finally be paying off for you.

Stand-Alone Release?

For those of you who don’t own the season pass or gold edition, don’t panic. The game is also coming as a stand-alone release. You will, however, have to wait a little longer.

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition will release on PC, Xbox One and PS4 as a singular release on June 26th. It is, however, still all a little bit unclear as to exactly what the classic edition includes. Having seen video footage it doesn’t look as if the game’s graphics have been significantly improved. That being said though, it does come with all the games DLC and that in itself is a great inclusion.

If you didn’t get the chance to try out Far Cry 3 the first time around, this is a great opportunity for you to see what all the fuss was about. Trust me though, Far Cry 3 is both excellent and well worth checking out.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Far Cry series? If so, which was your favorite? – Let us know in the comments!