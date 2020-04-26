Far Cry 3 Remastered Teased by Vaas’ Voice Actor!

Many consider Far Cry 3 to be the best release from the franchise and, in all honesty, I find it difficult to disagree with that opinion. With us currently going through a hot-patch in terms of games getting remade or remastered, however, the voice actor of the games (amazingly awesome) antagonist Vaas has just dropped a major hint that something might be on the way!

Far Cry 3 – Remastered?

Michael Mando is the actor who voiced Vaas in the game and, until I saw him recently as Nacho in Better Call Saul, I never realized that not only did he voice the character, but Vaas was designed to look like him too! It legitimately gave me an ‘oh, wow…yeah!’ moment!

Speaking in an AMA on Reddit, however, he has given a huge hint that something involving Vaas is on the way and, without meaning to drop any notable spoilers, that can likely only mean a remaster of Far Cry 3!

“Thank you so much! Vaas is my spirit animal – having co-created that character is something that will always be dear to me. I still get recognized as Vaas, and I still feel the outpouring of love for that character – makes me very happy. Who knows… maybe I will reprise the role very soon? :p Thank you for watching xo” – Reddit

What Do We Think?

We should note, for the sake of clarity, it’s entirely open to speculation as to exactly what he was referring to. Let’s be honest though, if Ubisoft did announce a Far Cry 3 remastered, people would be hyped for it!

So, while Michael Mando might have let the cat out of the bag, we eagerly await (and hope) some kind of formal announcement in the very near future!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!