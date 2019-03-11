Far Cry New Dawn Performance Analysis – 12 Cards Tested!
Peter Donnell / 7 hours ago
Far Cry New Dawn Performance
Are you ready to see what the latest Far Cry game can offer you? Well, we’re here to see what the latest and greatest graphics cards do to Ubisoft’s latest effort. We already know the game is a lot of fun, but it’s time to see just how well it runs!
Plus, we can now add this game to our growing suite of gaming benchmarks for our graphics card reviews. That means re-testing all these GPUs, plus testing some upcoming GPUs that may or may not be launching in the coming weeks, and beyond.
What graphics card and resolution combo have you been, or even, will you be rocking in this game? Let’s find out, then let us know in the comments.
GPUs Featured
- PowerColor Devil RX580
- AMD Radeon Vega 56
- Sapphire VEGA 64
- ASUS 9Gbps GTX 1060
- PNY XLR8 GTX 1070
- MSI Gaming GTX 1070 Ti
- Nvidia FE GTX 1080 Ti
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
- ASUS Strix RTX 2060
- Aorus Xtreme RTX 2070
- EVGA XC Ultra RTX 2080
- MSI RTX 2080 Ti Lightning Z