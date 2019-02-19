Far Cry New Dawn Sales Are Massively Below Far Cry 5

Far Cry New Dawn

Last weekend saw the release in the latest addition to the Far Cry franchise. Rather than being an outright new game, Far Cry New Dawn represented a sequel of sorts to the 5th game and more of a highly-detailed expansion rather than as an outright new game. In fairness, that isn’t a criticism either. Far Cry Dragon’s Blood followed basically the same design platform and that game was (and still is) excellent.

It seems, however, that despite being the latest release, it’s not doing very well in the sales. In a report via PCGamesN, currently, figures show that based on the 4 days since it’s release, the comparative sales figures to the last game are down a whopping 86%.

Some Basic Maths (That’s Probably Wrong)

Not that I want to blind you with my insane maths skills, but these figures essentially mean that for every 100 copies that Far Cry 5 sold, New Dawn has only shifted 14. I’m sure the internet will (with good humour and a helpful spirit) correct my maths if it is wrong. Any way you look at it, however, an 86% different is pretty staggering. More so considering that, on the whole, the game has been relatively well received.

Same Old Far Cry

One of the biggest criticisms levelled against the franchise is that since the third game was released, Ubisoft simply started copying the formula. This can work for many games, but only up until a certain point. Has New Dawn hit the breaking point that people are just tired of playing the same thing again and again? It’s certainly possible.

What do you think? Have you played New Dawn? What do you think about the game? – Let us know in the comments!