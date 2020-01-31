Farming Simulator 19 is Free on the Epic Games Store

So, it’s that time again when the Epic Games Store updates itself to tempt us with its latest free gaming offer. Admittedly, despite many people having an ardent disliking for the platform, it’s hard to argue that many of the promotions to date have been excellent. The latest, however, is certainly going to appeal to the more rural among us!

Yes, free to own and keep, you can now claim your very own copy of Farming Simulator 19.

Farming Simulator 19 Goes Free on the Epic Games Store

Now, admittedly, this game isn’t for everyone. Largely because it’s one of those simulator games that places a hard focus on realism rather than arcade fun. That doesn’t, of course, mean though that you can’t go wildly tearing across your virtual fields on your Massey Furguson.

If Stardew Valley isn’t quite ‘hardcore’ enough for you in terms of farming though, then this should certainly tick that box.

More Games on the Way

In a semi-unusual move (for the Epic Games Store platform) in announcing Farming Simulator 19, they have also confirmed the next few games to be added to their ‘free promotion’ list. Admittedly, while there is nothing there that particularly grabs your eye, I have to admit that ‘Pandemic’ seemed like a particularly poor bit of timing…

If you want to grab your copy of Farming Simulator 19, simply check the storefront on the Epic Games Store app. Failing which, you can visit the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you going to grab your free game for the weekend? – Let us know in the comments!