FCC May Start Charging $225 To Review Complaints

I think it’s fairly safe to say that in America, there isn’t much love for the FCC. After their dirty tactics in the removal of Net Neutrality last November, people have been making their thoughts pretty clear that more people than not would rather see it reinstated.

The move has seen the FCC flooded with complaints and comments asking for it to be reinstated. In a report via Mashable, however, the FCC might be about to make a move that will anger people even more.

Due to the number of complaints and comments received, the FCC is looking into charging consumers for their problem to be reviewed. Essentially, they’ll look into your issue, but you might have to start paying them for it!

Proposed Changes

In a proposed change to how they review comments, the FCC is today going to vote whether to start charging to actually read what you have to say. Yes, the system that is there to supposedly protect Americans may charge for the privilege of complaining or criticising it. The figure being touted at the moment is around $225 which is clearly a fairly hefty sum. I’d have perhaps been a little more forgiving if it was less than $50, but this is just ridiculous!

Just to play Devil’s Advocate, there is a thin, slender bit of legitimacy to this. Since the repeal of Net Neutrality, the Federal Communications Commision has been literally flooded with people wishing to make their thoughts known. As such, they are dealing with what is likely significantly more inboxes than usual. That is, however, the limit of my understanding.

Making A Rod For Their Own Back

As far as I’m concerned, when the FCC repealed Net Neutrality they knew people were not going to be happy. As such, in terms of the complaints and comments, they essentially made a rod for their own back. To want to start charging people to complain or comment seems very draconian to me. Imagine in the UK if Ofcom decided to do that for every complaint?

We will keep you up to date with any further news regarding this. For Americans, however, this is again, not great news from the FCC.

