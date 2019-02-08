Feature Packed AOC CQ32G1 Gaming Monitor Revealed

AOC CQ32G1

Time to upgrade your monitor? Then good news for you, because the latest one from AOC is shaping up pretty nicely. The CQ32G1 features a nice 31.5″ panel size, giving you plenty of real estate to soak up your favourite games. It features AMD FreeSync technology too, although there’s no word on how compatible it is with the now unlocked FreeSync feature on Nvidia cards.

Panel Tech

It features a 1700R curved panel which uses VA tech. Pretty standard mid-range monitor stuff, but still a nice step up over TN. Most importantly, it features a 2560 x 1440 resolution, up to 144 Hz refresh rate, and a snappy 1ms response rate. OF course, all of that puts this monitor right in the targets of the enthusiast PC gamer.

Added Value

It’s sport a 3000:1 static contrast ratio, with 300 cd/m2 brightness. Not exactly HDR, but still a quality output for a monitor in this price range. It’ll also give you 124% of the sRGB colour scale. Furthermore, all the usual stuff like Flicker-Free, LowBlue Mode, AOC’s Game Color, and AOC Dial are included too. Connectivity comes from 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x HDMI 1.4, and 1 x DisplayPort 1.2.

How Much Will it Cost?

You will be able to pick up the AOC CQ32G1 for £359 in the UK, $395 in the US and €399 in the rest of Europe. That’s a bargain for a panel of this size and specification. If you want big panels and high refresh rates, look no further.