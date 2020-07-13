Having been married for a little over 10-years now, I am fully-aware that weddings are an expensive thing. Eye-watering so at times! Following an amazingly detailed post on Reddit, however, one user has told the story on how her Fiancé just spent their entire budget (wedding and honeymoon) on a brand new gaming PC.

Well… you got to get your priorities right I suppose!

Fiancé Blows Wedding Money on a Gaming PC

Asking for advice, the user has posted how her prospective husband spent their entire wedding savings (around $8,000) to buy himself a brand new gaming PC. Worse, since the purchase, she says that he has mostly been ignoring her and the house work. The TLDR version reads:

“My finacé [fiancé]spent all the money that we were saving for our wedding to buy a gaming pc and now all he does the whole day is play video games. He has totally ignored me and he has forgotten that I even exist in the house. He has also stopped doing all the house chores and has also totally ignored his work that he was supposed to do from home.”

What Does Reddit Advise?

As you might expect, most of the commenters of Reddit find little support for the man in question with most suggesting she should end the relationship ASAP. Albeit, a number of them are also mildly curious as to what specifications the PC must have had for it to cost such a massively substantial amount of money. Coming from Australia, I know prices and taxes can be a little unfortunate there, but we’re definitely looking at a monster PC here. As you might expect, however, the poster (with clearly bigger problems) didn’t include anything regarding its specifications.

Taking the content of the post as a whole, however, it sounds like the PC will last longer than the marriage was going to. So perhaps this will all turn out to be for the best…

If you want to check out the full-post, click the link here!

