Fierce PC Dream Machines P960RN Gaming Laptop Review

Picking the right gaming laptop is even harder than picking the right desktop PC. You can get compact and slim laptops, fast laptops, light laptops. However, the slimmer, faster, or lighter they are, the most expensive they tend to be. Even more so if you’re wanting all three aspects together. However, Fierce PC think they’ve found a nice balance with their new Dream Machines series. We have the P960RN Gaming Laptop 2 in for testing today. They have a version called “Laptop 1” also, which basically has a different storage configuration, but their price is broadly similar.

Fierce PC Dream Machines P960RN

The model we have is certainly well equipped. With a screen size of 16.1″ it’s a great size for portability, while still being competent for work and gaming. Furthermore, with a 144Hz IPS Full HD panel, the picture should be silky smooth with fantastic colours too. The powerhouse isn’t exactly lacking either, with a mighty Intel Core i7 9750H processor, and the super-fast Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics card. However, despite all that power, the system is just 19.9mm thick and weighs just 2.09kg. For a sub £2000 laptop, it’s ticking all the right boxes.

Features

16.1″ Matte Full HD 144Hz IPS Screen

Intel Core i7 9750H 2.6GHz Quad-Core CPU

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 8GB with Max-Q Design (Get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare!)

16GB of 2666MHz DDR4 Memory

500GB M.2 Solid State Drive

Fully RGB-backlit Keyboard

Specifications

16GB ADATA 2666MHz SODIMM DDR4 Memory (2 x 8GB)

500GB Samsung 970 Evo Plus NVMe M.2 SSD

Dream Machines P960RN Gaming Laptop

Microsoft Windows 10 Home 64 Bit

2 Year Protect Warranty (Return to Base – 2 Year Parts & Labour, Carriage Free for first 30 days)

Standard Dispatch Time – 3-4 working days (Mon-Fri)

FREE – BullGuard Internet Security 100Mb, 3 Users, 1 Year

Configuration

Full full pricing details, specifications and configuration options, please visit the official product page here. We will also include this link on the final page of this review.

What Fierce PC Had to Say

“Reign victorious over your opponents with the new P960RN gaming laptop. With Intel’s latest 9th Generation Core i7 fuelling the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 built in, you’ll have no issues dominating the competition with 8GB of VRAM and 16GB of dedicated DDR4 memory. With 500GB of ultra-fast M.2 storage, you can fit your favourite games, videos, music and more! Experience unrivalled performance with 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080– combined to give you the power you need to create, work and play.” – Fierce PC

Packaging

Why have one box when you can have three. I don’t normally take a picture of the box, as they’re a bit dull. However, we had one large box full of bubble wrap, with a hard-wearing cardboard box inside that, and finally the laptop box inside that. Three layers, plenty of protection. It’s no wonder it got to us without a scratch. Thank you Fierce PC!