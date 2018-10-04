Stallone Reveals Filming Has Started On New Rambo Movie

/ 3 hours ago

rambo

Stallone Reveals Filming Has Started On New Rambo Movie

It’s been over 10-years now since the Rambo franchise saw it’s last reboot. I know that seems hard to believe, but I checked it and yep, 10 whole years! In fairness, it wasn’t a bad movie. Admittedly, it was more of a rehash of everything we’d seen before, but I don’t recall hearing too many complaints about it.

Well, brace yourselves, because, following some Instagram posts from Sylvester Stallone, filming has just started on a brand new movie in the franchise.

Is It A Western?

I must admit when I first saw the shots part of me was wondering whether he was filming a Western. When I heard it was a Rambo film, part of me considered whether they were going to create a whole new film set in the Wild West! It seems, however, more likely that John has retired to a ranch to try and put his experiences behind him.

View this post on Instagram

… Comes a Horseman Wild and Free. @rambomovie #rambo5

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on

Any More Details On The Plot?

Not as yet, but I imagine it’ll be something similar to what happened in the third film. Rambo has gone essentially into hiding, he’s quite happy trying to find a little bit of peace. Then a helicopter flies in, the colonel gets out and asks him to do one last mission. John refuses. Then, something happens to make it personal and he decides to get involved.

Yeah, basically the plot to Commando.

What do you think? Looking forward to a new film from the franchise? – Let us know in the comments!

View this post on Instagram

Tonight we start filming…!

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on

 

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja