Final Fantasy 7 Remake Trailer Answers A Big Question

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated gaming releases in the early part of 2020 and, so far, while Square Enix has been keeping their cards close to their chest, there has been more than a little to get hyped about.

With the launch of a brand new trailer, however, clocking in at nearly 4-minutes, we get out first and best look into what we can expect from the game. The short version is, it looks amazing!

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

While the trailer gives us our most in-depth look at Final Fantasy 7 to date, it does also answer one of the biggest questions the community has had about the game. Whether Cloud will still cross-dress in order to infiltrate Don Corneo’s mansion.

Well, as you can see in the video below, he does indeed. Square Enix may just, however, have found the perfect balance in how to include this scene, but without causing any offence to more modern sensibilities.

What Do We Think?

Including this part of the game in the remake was always going to be a controversial decision, but so far, all aspects of the community seem to agree that the approach is both sensitive and still in keeping with the original. Somehow, Square Enix may have been able to successfully walk the tight rope.

With the Final Fantasy 7 remake set to launch on March 3rd, however, this is undoubtedly going to be one of the biggest hits of the year!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!