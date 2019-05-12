Final Fantasy VII Comparison – Then and Now

Final Fantasy VII Comparison

The original Final Fantasy VII on the PlayStation 1 is by far one of the all-time greatest games. It’s personally one of my top choices, and I revisited the original to complete it again just a few months back.

However, recently we saw the latest trailer, teasing the first episode of the Final Fantasy VII remake. It certainly looks superb, check out the trailer below. Even if we did get the first teasers of this three god-damn years ago… *cough*.

Then Vs Now

Some awesome person called Flyinmunky on NeoGaf forums has gone through the trailer and drawn up some comparison images from the original. The results speak for themselves.

I personally think they’ve done a superb job of reinventing the graphics and still keeping some of the original spirit in place too. Furthermore, YouTuber Cycu1 has done a comparison video between the 2015 and 2019 trailer/teasers for the game.

Give Me More!

The images looks stunning. Of course, if you’ve played the original, you remember what it looks like. However, it’s a far cry from the cubist models of the original, to the CGI grade beauty of the new one. I still have a soft spot for the original graphics too if I’m honest, but I love the new ones too.

Release Date

Unknown at this time, unfortunately. We are sure it’ll be a PlayStation exclusive for a few months though, before releasing on other formats. Perhaps we’ll hear more on that at this years upcoming E3 2019.