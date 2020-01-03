Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Hints at PC Release

The early months of 2020 are shaping up to be pretty amazing in terms of gaming releases. With titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil 3, and the Final Fantasy VII remake all on the horizon, you may have to make some difficult decisions as to which gets your attention first.

In regards to the latter, however, it is perhaps somewhat disappointing that it will (at least initially) be released as a PS4 timed-exclusive. Following a Twitter post by user “Roxanne“, however, it seemed that the leaked demo of the Final Fantasy VII remake may be hiding something more than a little interesting within the code.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Hints at PC Features

So, what’s this all about then? Well, buried within the code are various references to AMD, Nvidia and resolution settings. While the former 2 may not be particularly indicative of PC features, resolution settings do certainly fall heavily within that remit.

And before you cite the different resolutions on, for example, the PS4 and PS4 Pro (and similarly with the Xbox consoles), those noted are entirely different from those used on the systems. In other words, it seems pretty clear that the ‘groundwork’ for a PC version is already in place.

Yeah already discussed this yesterday in Discord with others that there are many "many" signs inside the Demo that we will see a future PC Port sooner or later. There is PC Code still left inside, and it mentions various higher Resolutions together with some NVIDIA and AMD stuff. — Roxanne (@roXyPS3) 2 January 2020

What Do We Think?

Square Enix will release the Final Fantasy VII remake on the PC. It’s simply a matter of time. Yes, while rather frustrating that the PS4 will have the exclusive rights for likely around a year, this does at least suggest that the PC version may be well on the way to completion, if not already nearly there.

With the Final Fantasy VII remake set to launch for PS4 on March 3rd, however, I don’t think I’m going to be able to wait for the PC release here.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!