Final Fantasy VII Remake Watches are “Only” £1800 Each

The marketing team at Square Enix have some smart ideas when it comes to marketing and branding. Such as these drop-dead gorgeous Final Fantasy VII edition watches. There will be a Cloud and Sephiroth edition being released. However, the whole thing is only limited to just 77 pieces… Yikes!

That right, if you want one, I think you’re going to have to be quick. However, be warned that at £1778 each, they’re not exactly cheap. OK, for most people they’re not “cheap” but in the world of expensive watches, these things aren’t even in the medals.

One thing is for sure though, they’re truly a fantastic collector’s item, and expensive or not, I don’t think Square Enix will have any trouble shifting them. That being said, if they don’t sell and they have a couple kicking around later in the year, I’d be happy to take one off their hands for about £50.

What about you, will you be whipping out the credit card for these when they’re released in February next year? Let us know in the comments section below.