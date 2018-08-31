Final Fantasy XIV Prepares to Celebrate 5 Year Anniversary

Final Fantasy XIV

Today, Square Enix announced that their smash hit Final Fantasy XIV is bigger than ever! The game has now hit a staggering 14 million registered players. This is quite a milestone for the game and comes on the eve of the games fifth anniversary. Furthermore, that’s an additional 4 million gamers in the last year alone. Also, I am happy to say that I am one of those gamers to join in the fun!

Live Stream

The game’s award-winning Director Naoki Yoshida is in on the action too. He will be hosting a special 14-hour live stream with many guests. No doubt, a few other surprises along the way too.

Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida

“Although the original FINAL FANTASY XIV failed to meet expectations, through the support of people in the media, the companies we have worked with, and of course our dedicated players, we were able to launch A Realm Reborn in 2013. FFXIV was indeed reborn, and over the course of these past five years, it has grown to become the title that we all know and love today. I cannot thank you enough. “We in the development and operations teams have been working at full capacity ever since the launch of A Realm Reborn, and while we have made our share of missteps along the way, the Warriors of Light continue to spur us onward. “There are many new gaming experiences and epic tales that we wish to share with you all. We will be working harder than ever to expand the world of FFXIV, where players form lasting bonds with one another through their adventures. “FINAL FANTASY XIV is the result of everyone’s passion and commitment, including all of you Warriors of Light, and I hope you will continue to support us as we build this world together.”

Fifth Anniversary

Kicking off at 4am BST on 1st September, the show will feature appearances from some of the game’s voice actors, see the developers discussing a variety of topics, and the results for the Fan Favourite Music Poll made public. As part of the live stream, the latest Letter from the Producer LIVE will reveal more about what’s coming in Patch 4.4: Prelude in Violet and, finally, Capcom’s Ryozo Tsujimoto will be joining Yoshida to discuss the widely-praised Monster Hunter: World collaboration and more!

More information on the event can be found here.

FINAL FANTASY XIV Fan Festival live stream, available for free on the official FINAL FANTASY XIV Online twitch channel:

