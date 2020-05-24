Final Fantasy XIV Starter Edition is (Sort of) Free on the PS4

If you’re after a game that’ll eat up a lot of time, then Final Fantasy XIV is certainly a solid (and truly excellent) option. If you haven’t given it a try yet, however, (and own a PS4) then the perfect opportunity may have just presented itself!

Available for a limited time, you can claim a copy of Final Fantasy XIV Starter Edition to own and keep forever. And, better still, by grabbing your copy you also get a month’s free subscription!

📢 The #FFXIV Starter Edition is available on PlayStation Store for FREE until May 26! 🎁



🎮 https://t.co/No7tfirhcD pic.twitter.com/NxQ7IEp6un — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) May 22, 2020

Final Fantasy XIV

For those unfamiliar with it, Final Fantasy XIV is an MMORPG set within the franchises universe. As you might, therefore, expect, there’s a lot to do and explore with quests and all other manner of means to make your character stronger and stronger! That is, after all, the point of most of these types of games, but Final Fantasy XIV does it really, really, well!

The only moderate downside is that the game does operate on a monthly subscription system, so it isn’t technically free to play forever. As above though, by getting your copy before the promotion ends (on May 26th) you do automatically qualify for one free month (30 days) of playtime!

In other words, consider it an extended free trial that, if you love the game, you can carry on playing afterward presuming you think its worth around £7.69 a month.

Where Can I Grab My Copy?

A quick check of the PlayStation Store for ‘Final Fantasy XIV’ should quickly point you in the direction of where you can claim your free copy of the game. Alternatively, if you want to learn more about it first, you can check out the official store website via the link here!

For the price of no more than a little storage space on your PS4, I promise you that if you’re after some free fun, this month-long freebie will certainly tick that box. Don’t be surprised, however, (or blame me) if 6 months down the road you’re still playing this!

You only have 2 days to claim your copy though, so act fast!

