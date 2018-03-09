Final Fantasy XV Mod Claims To Improve Performance

Final Fantasy XV Mod

Final Fantasy XV has finally released on PC and so far the reception has been largely positive. There have of course been complaints about the performance, but in regards to them, what were you expecting? Square Enix made no secret that FFXV was going to push the graphical boat out and while I’m not rubbing it in, on my system it looks and plays brilliantly.

Despite that, however, it could be better and it certainly isn’t perfect. With Square Enix seemingly happy to support the modding community, a new mod has been released which reportedly claims to fix several issues and also to improve overall performance. Something that will be great news for those who are struggling.

Modding Community

In a report via DSOGaming, a mob created by ‘Kaldaien’ has created a mod which reportedly gives significant improvements to the Windows Edition of FFXV. The mod, referred to as the ‘Special-K mini-mod’ reportedly gives a significant performance improvement. In addition, it also reportedly reduces load times and texture streaming. This is reportedly particularly notable when utilizing the high-resolution texture packs.

Overall, as above, I’m very happy with the PC release. Perhaps I’m too bias with terrible releases to judge this accurately. Admittedly it isn’t perfect, but even compared to most AAA PC releases, this is in a far better state on launch than most are 2 months after, that being said a patch is definitely needed which I suspect would apply some minor optimization improvements. If you are asking me if it is worth buying at the moment then definitely yes, but please, make sure if you want to push the graphics out that your system can cope. This is a demanding game for the higher graphical settings.

Where can I download the mod?

The mod can be downloaded from the link here and it also includes the installation instructions. Once active, the mod can be accessed in-game by pressing CTRL + SHIFT + BACKSPACE, from here all the modding utilities can be accessed. This should hopefully, if you are having problems, make your Final Fantasy XV experience better. At least until something official comes out.

What do you think? Do you have FFXV on PC? How is it running for you? – Let us know in the comments!

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video