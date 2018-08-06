Final Fantasy XV Mod Recreates Blocky FFVII Look!

/ 2 hours ago

final fantasy xv mod ffxv

Final Fantasy XV Mod Recreates Blocky FFVII Look!

Square Enix is certainly dragging their heels when it comes to the Final Fantasy 7 remake. Reportedly in the works for over 3 years now, we’re still no closer to getting any firm information, let alone a release date! At this point, we’d probably take a few new screenshots just to prove it is still definitely happening. Yes, Final Fantasy 7 is the game that brought most people to the series and even 20 years on, people still love it.

One modder, however, has decided to inject a little Final Fantasy 7 into the latest game. Yes, a mod is now available to download which will replace the highly polished 4 protagonists from Final Fantasy XV into the polygon riddled messes we loved so much from FF7.

A Blast From The Past

In the mod, it is only the 4 main characters who have been changed, but who are we to complain. In the video below you can see just how fantastic this looks for a fan of the series. They have even managed to remake the Regalia (possibly gamings best ever car) into a Final Fantasy 7-esque design.

Whether the mod affects performance or not is a little unclear. It is well known that Final Fantasy XV is a bit system greedy and the video does look a little choppy. That might, however, just have been due to the video capture. Either way, it still looks pretty awesome!

Where Can I Get It?

As this is a mod, it is, of course, only available for owners of the PC version. It can, however, be downloaded for free off Steam in the link here!

While we might have a bit longer to wait for Final Fantasy 7 to come, you can at least now emulate the experience in FFXV!

What do you think? Impressed with the mod? – Let us know in the comments!final fantasy xv mod ffxv

 

 

 

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja