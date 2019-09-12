Firefox Releases a Beta VPN Addon That You Can Try Out Now!

Despite Firefox being, relatively speaking, quite a small player in the world of internet browsers (with a market share of around 5%) it still has a very strong and loyal fanbase who both love the simplicity of its design and also the fact that developer Mozilla is regularly looking to make both strong and significant improvements to it.

The latest to arrive, however, is perhaps more than a little surprising. Following a post of their official blog, Mozilla has confirmed the Beta release of what is essentially a built-in VPN for the browser.

Mozilla Firefox Adds New Privacy Network Protections

So, firstly we should make something abundantly clear. This isn’t a VPN in the sense that you might understand them and, in fairness, they never use that acronym once.

What we have instead here is a privacy network that essentially masks your identity, but only specifically for websites within the browser. In other words, unlike a traditional desktop VPN, other applications will still identify you with your IP address, but on Firefox, that will be more of a mystery to the sites you visit.

It isn’t something particularly new either. For example, the Opera browser has offered a built-in VPN for quite some time now!

Where Can I Try It?

If you are a regular user of Firefox, then this addon, even in Beta form, will undoubtedly be of some use and interest. It’s surely better to have this and not need it, right? As such, if you want to learn more about it and how to get it put onto your browser, you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Which web browser do you use? Do you have any form of VPN on your system? – Let us know in the comments!