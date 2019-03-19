Firefox Update Offers Total Autoplay Video & Audio Blocking

Mozilla Firefox 66

When it comes to internet browsers, while Google Chrome has the market pretty sewn up, Mozilla Firefox is, for many, a more than viable alternative. While it is a matter of opinion if it is better than Chrome or not, there are certain aspects that make it more appealing. For example, it is (generally) far less greedy in the RAM department.

With the release of Firefox 66, however, Mozilla has looked to copy a feature recently introduced in Google Chrome. In this instance, however, make it far more user-friendly.

Specifically, the ability to stop websites autoplaying video or audio files.

How Does It Work?

While blocking these annoying aspects is possible in Google Chrome, the browser, by default, only does this to around 1,000 websites. This can be extended to full coverage. It does, however, requires a visit to (chrome://flags/#autoplay-policy) and manually setting autoplay to ” Document user activation”. In other words, it’s possible, but well hidden.

Firefox 66, however, automatically defaults to stop videos or music playing without your expressed ‘click’.

Optimised Features!

While this might sound problematic for certain websites (such as Netflix or YouTube) the good news is that Mozilla has seemingly designed Google’s system in reverse. Rather than automatically blocking certain websites, Firefox 66 automatically enables certain websites. Namely, websites you’d want autoplay to work on!

If you want to try it out, you can visit the official Mozilla Firefox website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!