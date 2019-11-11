First Look at the AORUS RX 5700 GPU Design

The AMD Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT graphics cards certainly came as quite a surprise. Not only did AMD come out with some lovely new cards, but they’re very competitive on price and performance. The premium gaming division of Gigabyte thinks they can do even better though.

AORUS RX 5700

They’ve released their first rendering of what their high-end AORUS Radeon RX 5700 would look like, and it looks stunning. Not unsurprisingly, it looks like a hybrid of the Gigabyte Windforce X3 with a bit of a futuristic twist.

However, while the Windforce is a 2x slot card, the AORUS edition pushes that up to 3x slots deep. That means a much bigger heatsink being cooled by their triple fan configuration.

Throw in plenty of little details, like the fact the centre fan spins the other way, some RGB, a black PCB, and a backplate, and you’re ready to rock.

Price and Availability

There’s no word on the price or the release date just yet. However, I suspect it’ll be out in time for CES 2020 in January. No doubt it’ll be a little more expensive, but we expect some massive factory overclocks too.