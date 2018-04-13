First Pre-Orders of Ryzen 2000 Now Available Online

There is still some time until AMD launches their new and second generation of Ryzen processors. While that’s true, you can already get your preorders in as the new SKUs get official listings. Amazon has the four new processors ready for you, confirming some of the previous speculations. They are not the only shop ready with pre-orders, NewEgg and others have them too.

Ryzen 2000 Specs Confirmed

With the actual product listings, we have a confirmation on several aspects. The base clock and turbo clock speeds for one. The 8-core/16-thread Ryzen 7 2700X features a base clock of 3.7GHz and a turbo up to 4.3GHz with its 105W TDP. The retail price for it starts at $329 USD. The slightly slower Ryzen 7 2700 comes in at a 3.2GHz base clock with a 4.1GHz Turbo, but also a much lower TDP of just 65W. The MSRP for it is $299 USD.

The Ryzen 5 2600X with its 6 cores and 12 threads comes with a 3.6GHz base clock and a 4.2GHz turbo, packed in a 95W TDP. The price here comes in at $229. The smallest of the four new SKUs, the Ryzen 5 2600, has a 3.4GHz base clock and a 3.9GHz turbo. It’s packed in a 65W TDP and comes with a $199 price tag.

Ryzen 200 and X470 Chipset Quotes

We also get some press deck information about the new generation processors and motherboards. This includes “More Performance with Zen+ Architecture. The first processors on the new 12nm process technology.” All of the new processors come with bundled coolers. The new Wraith Prism cooler is bundled with the entire line-up of the second generation Ryzen processors.

As for the motherboards and new chipsets, they come with improved power infrastructure for higher clocks on 2nd Gen Ryzen CPUs. They also come with AMD StoreMI technology included.

Are You Ready to Switch to Ryzen 2000?

With the launch so close, retail prices revealed, and specifications confirmed, there is just one thing left to ask yourself. Are you ready to switch to the next generation Ryzen? Or are you happy with what you got now – may it be Intel or AMD.