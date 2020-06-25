Flight Simulator X vs Flight Simulator 2020 Comparison Video Released

/ 5 seconds ago
Flight Simulator X vs Flight Simulator 2020 Comparison Video Released

Every damn day I look at the news and I see yet another bunch of Flight Simulator 2020 screenshots and drool over them. Every now and then, I even write about those images here on eTeknix, but honestly, it’s so common now I try to dial it back. Today I’ll make an exception though, as YouTube channel “Flight Sim” has made a rather incredible comparison video.

Flight Simulator X vs Flight Simulator 2020

Keep in mind that Flight Simulator X came out in 2006, back then we have the Nvidia GeForce 7950 GX2, the ATI Radeon X1900, the GeForce 7900 GTX SLI. Yup, it was THAT long ago. The game was breath-taking to look at and play back then, but the comparison video below shows you how far we’ve come.

System Requirements

Just for fun, here are the Flight Simulator X recommended System Requirements:

  • CPU: Pentium 4/Athlon XP or better
  • CPU SPEED: 2.4 GHz
  • RAM: 512 MB
  • OS: Windows XP
  • VIDEO CARD: 256 MB 100% DirectX 9.0c video card (NVIDIA GeForce 6800 or better)
  • TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB
  • 3D: Yes
  • HARDWARE T&L: Yes
  • PIXEL SHADER: 2.0
  • VERTEX SHADER: 2.0
  • DIRECTX VERSION: 9.0c
  • SOUND CARD: Yes
  • FREE DISK SPACE: 14 GB
  • DVD-ROM: Yes

Flight Simulator 2020 System Requirements are obviously a lot higher and modern. The word DVD-ROM doesn’t even get a look in here.

Recommended

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1500X, or Intel i5-8400
  • GPU: Radeon RX 590, or Nvidia GTX 970
  • VRAM: 4 GB
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • HDD: 150 GB
  • Internetspeed: 20 Mbps (2.5 MB/s)

Ideal Requirements

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X, or Intel i7-9800X
  • GPU: Radeon VII, or Nvidia RTX 2080
  • VRAM: 8 GB
  • RAM: 32 GB
  • HDD: 150 GB SSD
  • Internetspeed: 50 Mbps (6.3 MB/s)

Airport Scenery FSX vs. FS2020 | Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

How to Play

The game still isn’t out, but there is an insider program and lots of people actively testing the game. We expect it to launch at some point this yup, but either way, it looks like it’ll be worth the wait. Follow the release and insider program here.

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    How many cores will AMD's next line of CPUs have?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend