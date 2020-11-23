FNAF Movie is (Finally) to Start Filming this Spring!

Given the huge popularity of the Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) gaming and book franchise, it’s not exactly a secret that for the last 2-3 years, there’s been more than a little talk about a film adaptation. One of the biggest problems, however, has come from the creator Scott Cawthon. And not, incidentally, for bad reasons either. – Despite having a lot of ideas and concepts pitched at him (and in many cases, based on ideas of his own) for a feature film adaptation, he’s always been pretty clear that if it was going to happen, he’d want to be 100% happy with the screenplay.

Well, following a post on Reddit, after detailing masses of scrapped ideas, not only has he confirmed that he’s committed to one particular plot, but also that filming of the FNAF adaptation will begin this Spring!

The FNAF Movie IS Happening!

In the Reddit post, which you can check out here, Scott Cawthon starts by running through around a dozen plot ideas that were, to some stage, at least in consideration for the movie adaptation. In each one though, he gives us a rough idea of the concept and, better still, the reason why he decided to not go ahead with it.

In something that almost appears as an afterthought, however, Scott closes the post by confirming that a screenplay has now been chosen, written, and (all going well) filming of the FNAF movie will begin this Spring!

What Do We Think?

It seems pretty clear that Scott wants to particularly emphasize the horror aspect of the franchise and, as such, has chosen a story that he thinks best fits in with the ethos of the games and, more so, one that picks up from the specific plot therein rather than the books which have walked a slightly different path. Just in case you didn’t know, while the books are set in the FNAF ‘universe’, the games and written works are (in most of the case) canonically separate.

Given that some of the rejected ideas did seem pretty decent, however, it’s going to be more than a little curious to see which plot did make the grade. As for when it will be released though… Well, I wouldn’t expect anything until around 2022, but then Scott does have the habit of making more than a few Halloween surprises in the past. So maybe just have October 31st 2021 pencilled in your diary!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!